30 pounds of meth and cocaine found in hidden compartments of a vehicle near Eagle, CO. on 11/17/2022. Courtesy: ECSO

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office found 30 pounds of meth and cocaine in a drug bust Thursday afternoon.

Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, or G.R.A.N.I.T.E., responded to a vehicle tracked down for traffic violations on I-70 close to Eagle just before 2 p.m. The occupants of the vehicle were Fernando Paez-Parra, 32, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Jose Luis Paez-Avila, 26, of Sonora, Mexico.

After arriving at the vehicle, G.R.A.N.I.T.E. used a drug-sniffing K-9. The K-9 detected packaged methamphetamine and cocaine in two hidden compartments under the front seats.

The compartments contained 12 pounds of methamphetamine and 18 pounds of cocaine.

Paez-Parra and Paez-Avila are being held on a $100,000 bond and are facing several drug-related felony charges including distribution of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances, and special offender importation of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500.