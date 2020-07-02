Eagle County moves to ‘Black Diamond’ phase, allows gatherings up to 175 people

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Eagle County Public Health and Environment says they will move into the “Black Diamond” phase on July 3, which will allow gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 175 people outdoors.

Eagle County has noted an increase in COVID-19 cases within the county and region and continues to remain cautious because of the increase.

“Our ability to keep the virus in check and slow the spread at a community level is based on our individual behaviors,” said Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “The recent increases in Eagle County warrant everyone’s caution. Whether you are a local or a visitor, we want you to reduce contact with others and remain vigilant with the Five Commitments of Containment.”

The Five Commitments of Containment are as follows:

I will maintain 6 feet of distance

I will wash my hands often

I will cover my face in public

I will stay home when I am sick

I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms

The order will allow group sizes up to 100 people indoors and 175 people outdoors as long as 6 feet of distance between non-household members can be maintained.

In addition, the public order will require face coverings in public indoor settings.

“We are taking this step now to protect the progress we’ve made, as well as our near- and long-term goals of a successful school year, ski season and beyond,” said Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “We believe the potential inconvenience of wearing masks is a small price to pay to protect that future.”

Other notable changes of the order include:

Requiring customers and guests to wear face coverings when entering any place of business or public indoor environment, and requires all individuals to wear face coverings in public outdoor spaces when less than 6 feet of physical distance from non-household members is expected to continue for 15 minutes or longer.

Removes capacity limits for short-term lodging. Six feet of distance will still be required for non-household members.

Continues requirements that all visitors be free of any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 10 days prior to arrival in Eagle County.

Continues isolation requirements for people who are sick and quarantine requirements for people who have been exposed to someone who is sick.