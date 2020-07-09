Eagle County man pleads guilty to threatening to blow up Vail church

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — Brandon Bruce-Lund, 31, of Avon, appeared in Eagle County District Court on Tuesday and entered a guilty plea to threatening to bomb a church in Vail. Sentencing is set for Aug 25.

The threat was made on Dec. 14, 2019 from Bruce-Lund’s Facebook account.

No bomb components or capacity to manufacture an explosive weapon was found by Vail Police Department.

“Social media platforms magnify the reach of people whose goal is to harass and intimidate others. Whenever a threat by use of weapons occurs, law enforcement will treat it as real and as prosecutors we will use the law effectively so that anyone who uses these methods will understand this is no joke,” said Bruce Brown, 5th Judicial District Attorney.

“Whether we seek for the court to sentence the defendant to receive treatment, jail, or some combination of the two, will be determined after the Court has received a background investigation from the probation department and the victims can be heard,” added DA Brown.

Bruce-Lund has 3 additional cases pending that involve:

Posting threats to U.S. Army’s Fort Carson Military Installation’s Facebook page

Sending threatening email messages to a local pastor at a Vail Church

Leaving threatening voice mail messages for Eagle County Sheriff

Posting threats on the Eagle County Sheriff’s Facebook page

Making threatening phone calls to the Vail Public Safety Communications Center

Bruce-Lund also pleaded guilty to several more charges:

Violating bail bond conditions, a Class 6 Felony

Three separate cases of harassment, all Class 3 Misdemeanors

Menacing, a Class 3 Misdemeanor