DENVER (KDVR) — A man from Eagle County was found guilty a year after he assaulted an Avon police officer.

On Thursday, Mark Stephen Goodban, 53, was found guilty by a jury of 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Violation of a Civil Protection Order, and Disorderly Conduct.

On June 19, 2022, a neighbor complained that Goodban was banging on their adjoining walls and yelling racial slurs, violating a permanent protection order, according to a release from the 5th Judicial District.

Avon police responded and when they went to arrest Goodban, he resisted and eventually assaulted one of the officers and attempted to headbutt another, the release stated.

All the while, Goodban was vulgar and used more racial slurs, this time toward the officers.

The release said he has “an extensive criminal history,” including a separate case currently pending in Eagle County.

In this case, Goodban is facing two to eight years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the assault, plus up to 120 days in jail for the protective order violation, and various fines.

His sentencing will be later this year on Sept. 13.