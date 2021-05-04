Eagle County Fair & Rodeo will return this summer

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After being suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 81st Eagle County Fair and Rodeo will return this summer.

The event will start on July 21 and run through July 24 at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

What can you expect?

4-H shows

Carnival rides

Exhibits

Mutton busting

Petting zoo and contests

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo

Junior Livestock Auction

Tickets will go on sale online in early June. The Eagle County Fair will will follow any public health guidance relevant at the time of the event



“We are grateful for the work of the Fair and Rodeo Advisory Committee in putting together a spectacular event this year,” said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “We all missed last year’s Fair and Rodeo and are looking forward to hosting the community at the premier event celebrating our western and agricultural heritage.”



For a complete schedule, visit www.eaglecountyfairandrodeo.com.