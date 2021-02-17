Eagle County accepting ‘5 Star’ business applications

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Eagle County is accepting “5 Star” applications from local businesses that are taking extra health safety measures so they can operate under less-restrictive COVID-19 regulations.

Eagle County is currently under Level Orange restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 Dial. Following state approval, the county will be able to allow businesses to operate under less-strict Level Yellow guidelines.

The county will be eligible to launch the 5 Star program when the state confirms there are seven consecutive days of the COVID-19 incidence rate in the current dial level. The county must also have letters of support from Vail Health, municipalities and law enforcement.

After the county is approved for the 5 Star program, businesses that want to operate under more relaxed COVID guidelines must voluntarily be implementing safety strategies “above and beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines.”

More information about the program and the application process is available at www.eaglecountycovid.org under Business Resources.