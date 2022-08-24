PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is issuing a warning after a driver crashed into a driver license office over the weekend.

It happened at 827 W. 4th Street during non-business hours.

“Don’t speed while driving. Don’t drink and drive. And don’t crash your vehicle into a driver license office,” the DMV said. “This individual was a little too eager to visit our Pueblo office.”

Police did not say if the driver was injured in the crash.

The DMV said they used an RV office to help customers while the damage to the office was repaired.