DENVER (KDVR) – President Biden said he will expand the availability of ethanol fuel into the summer months. It’s a move that provides consumers more choice at the pump.

The announcement comes as the White House plans a major pull from the country’s oil reserves.

“Normally, from June on, you can’t sell E15 products,” said Skyler McKinley with AAA Colorado. “Now the president is saying we’re going to waive that rule for now.”

Despite the promise that E15 contributes fewer emissions, environmentalists and public health officials do have some reason for concern.

“It might be less polluting actually overall, but it’s just the smog that it creates tends to stick and tends to hover– so we notice it a lot more,” McKinley said.

There are about 2,300 service stations nationwide that sell E15. Drivers currently save up to 20 cents per gallon where E15 is sold, according to Colorado Corn Administrative Committee. AAA said there is generally less energy in E15.

“We know it lowers your fuel efficiency by about 2%,” McKinley said. “If you’re not saving at least that two percent, it’s not worth getting E15 over E10.”

E15 is not meant for motorcycles. Those who drive cars older than a 2001 manufacturer year should not use E15. According to McKinley, it will cause catastrophic damage. Also, some cars from any year won’t run on E15. Drivers are encouraged to check their owners’ manuals

For those who won’t do the E15 efficiency-versus-savings math at the pump, slowing down and driving less are sure ways to save money.

McKinley believes the president’s efforts may stabilize gas prices and that drivers should not expect to see gas prices dramatically dip in the near future.