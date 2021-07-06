E. coli closes swim beach at Chatfield State Park

CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The swimming beach at Chatfield State Park is closed because of elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

Chatfield State Park has closed its swim beach temporarily because of the presence of E. coli bacteria. Additional testing is being administered with further results expected in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/1AwvxseRGk — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 6, 2021

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, E. coli was found in the water during a round of testing. Additional testing will take about 24 hours, meaning the beach will likely be closed on Wednesday also.

All Colorado state park swim areas and beaches were closed in 2020 to help prevent the community spread of the coronavirus.

A major construction project at Chatfield Reservoir kept the popular swim beach closed for the entire 2018 season.