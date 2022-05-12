DENVER (KDVR) — E-bikes are soaring in popularity in cities like Denver and Boulder, enthusiasts say.

“They’re fun. But they also enable a broader variety of people to take longer bike trips and it makes it easier for someone to choose a bike for short trips around town knowing they can arrive a little bit faster and not sweaty,” Boulder BCycle General Manager Kevin Crouse said.

Crouse said since the electric bike-share system started, use has more than doubled.

“They do require charging and secure storage, but other than that the maintenance is very similar to a normal bike,” Crouse said.

Crouse says electric bikes can be a good commuting alternative for some during the workweek.

“The majority of trips in a city are a short distance and e-bikes are great for that. You can have a small-sized bike with a basket on the front to carry things in,” Crouse said. “You can also have a cargo bike that can carry other family members and hundreds of pounds.”

In Denver, residents can get a rebate for using electric bikes. The rebate ranges from $400 to $1,200 depending on your income and the type of bike purchased.