The scene of a crash on E-470 near the Denver International Airport that caused serious injuries (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A semi-truck crash Tuesday afternoon caused significant delays on Colorado E-470 near the Denver International Airport, according to the E-470 Public Highway Authority.

Serious injuries were reported in the crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of E-470 at Peña Boulevard.

Traffic was being diverted to Peña Boulevard, and anyone driving to the airport was recommended to use 96th Avenue as a detour.