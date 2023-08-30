DENVER (KDVR) — Those who commute on E-470 will want to find another route following a semitruck rollover Wednesday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., all southbound lanes of E-470 were closed at Interstate 76 due to the rollover.

FOX31’s Courtney Fromm is on the scene where multiple emergency crews were working to clear the metal scaffolding that was covering the highway.

In addition to the closure at I-76, the ramp from U.S. 85 to southbound/eastbound E-470 is also closed so another truck can come and clear the debris.

The closure is expected to last at least another three to four hours. However, one lane will be temporarily reopened at around 9:30 a.m. to help clear some of the backed-up traffic.

For detours around the closure, visit the FOX31 traffic page.

There has been no word on what may have caused the rollover.