Dylan Redwine’s mother testifies her son was devastated by compromising photos of his father

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) – Dylan Redwine’s mother and brother testified in the murder case against Dylan’s father in La Plata County on Wednesday.

Mark Redwine is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

The father is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan, in southwest Colorado back in 2012.

Dylan disappeared during a court-ordered trip to see his father.

Mark Redwine claims he ran some errands and when he came home, Dylan was gone.

Dylan’s mother, Elaine Hall, told the jury it was a terrifying time.

“I was frantic, like I said earlier, it was so surreal. You don’t expect anything like this to happen, you know I figured he was safe because he was with his dad, and I was devastated that no one knew where my son was,” she said through tears.

Prosecutors played a recording of the call that Hall made to report Dylan missing. Mark Redwine said that he too had called, but a dispatcher was heard on the recording saying she had no record of it.

Hall testified that Dylan was aware of some compromising photos of his father.

“He was devastated. It was humiliating to him, embarrassing,” Hall said.

Prosecutors believe Dylan confronted his father about the photos and that triggered a fatal rage.