BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) — A dust storm warning was in effect until 5:45 p.m. Friday for the Eastern Plains, including a stretch of Interstate 70 that’s seen multiple crashes through the brownouts.

The National Weather Service issued the warning and alerted the public to “dangerous, life-threatening travel.”

“Significant blowing dust was reported along I-70 between Watkins and Strasburg, with the worst conditions reported around Bennett,” the NWS said.

Dust storm near Manila Road in Bennett (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

The affected area includes I-70 between mile markers 294-313, eastern Aurora, Bennett, Watkins, Strasburg and Manila Village.

“Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, reduce speed and turn on your headlights and hazards,” the NWS said.

Dust blowing at Denver International Airport (Credit: David Oxley)

I-70 was closed twice on Friday afternoon because of crashes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Bennett-Watkins Fire said they’ve responded to “multiple” crashes on I-70 because of low visibility.

“Please drive with caution and be ready for sudden drops to zero visibility,” they tweeted.

Air travel was also affected by the wind. Some flights were diverted from Denver International Airport to Colorado Springs. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport, and departure delays were increasing beyond 45 minutes.