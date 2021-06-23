Durango police fear public safety after man is caught on camera having intercourse with a horse

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Durango Police Department is searching for a man who they say was caught on camera at the La Plata County Fairgrounds having sexual intercourse with a horse.

DPD said it happened on June 17 at about 10 p.m. at 2500 Main Avenue.

The caretaker of the horse had a video surveillance camera inside the stall and was watching the act, according to police. The suspect noticed the video surveillance camera and took it. Officers arrived quickly but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police said they found a backpack believed to belong to the suspect and took pictures of a bicycle and jacket that may also belong to the suspect.

Credit: Durango Police Department

The suspect is described as a male wearing a hoodie with a horizontal stripe, a hat, glasses and a mask. He had long, almost shoulder-length hair that was lighter in color, according to police.

“This case is very concerning based on the sexually deviant behavior of the suspect. We believe there is a public safety concern, and we would like to identify this suspect as soon as possible,” shared the Durango Police Department.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Tony Meraz at 970-375-4738. Community members who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 970-247-1112.