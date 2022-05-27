DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are looking for two suspects wanted for an assault that occurred at the Denver Zoo.

Police need assistance in identifying the two suspects who were at the zoo on May 22 at 4 p.m. when the assault occurred.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s. The man is 5 feet 10 inches tall and had a face tattoo below his eye. His female counterpart was described as a white woman also in her 20s. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and has short pink hair.

The pair entered the zoo with a brown dog wearing a red service dog vest.

Specific details on the assault were not immediately released.

Police are hoping the duo’s distinctive features will help identify them. Anyone with information on either suspect’s identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.