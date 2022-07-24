MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies working on an internet drug sting in Mesa County successfully arrested two dealers.

On July 21, deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office met 29-year-old Devon Krieg and 19-year-old Seth Krieg at a convenience store near 29 Road and Patterson Road in Grand Junction.

Deputies were working on an internet drug sting when they agreed to meet up with the Krieg duo and purchase illegal narcotics.

According to the MCSO, deputies found the Kriegs were in possession of a firearm and brass knuckles. Both men were immediately taken into custody.

Devon Krieg was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell a schedule two drug

Charged as a special offender

Other misdemeanors

Devon Krieg (Photo: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

Seth Krieg was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell a schedule two drug

Second-degree assault on a peace officer

Charged as a special offender

Other misdemeanors

Seth Krieg (Photo: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

The Kriegs were booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.