AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police have shut down the right lane of northbound Havana Street just south of Exposition Avenue and all westbound lanes of Exposition just before Havana due to a crash involving a bicyclist and a dump truck.

UPDATE: The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle remained on scene.



This remains an active investigation



Roadways are still closed and will be for probably the next hour.



Any updates will be here. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) February 22, 2021

The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.