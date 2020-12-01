Dumb Friends League impersonator falsely asking for donations

This kitten was rescued after it was found frozen to a tire. (Credit: Dumb Friends League)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Dumb Friends League (DFL) warns people to be aware of a door-to-door donation scam in Westminster.

A concerned citizen contacted the DFL after someone was going door-to-door asking for donations for the rescue group near 134th Avenue and Osage Street in Westminster on Tuesday.

The Dumb Friends League says donations are gladly accepted on their website.

“The League depends on the trust and donations of our community to continue our programs and services and will never come to someone’s door asking for donations, especially in the midst of a health crisis. If anyone encounters a similar situation we urge them to contact their local law enforcement,” DFL Public Relations Manager Joan Thielen said an in email.

Please contact Joan Thielen with any donation questions at 303-419-1162 or jthielen@ddfl.org.