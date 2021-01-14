DUI ‘Winter Blitz’ crack down begins Friday

DENVER (KDVR) – The “Winter Blitz” DUI enforcement period begins Friday.

“DUI’s go beyond short-term impacts like fees, fines, and court appearances. Each year thousands of Coloradans experience the long-term shock waves from a DUI including driver’s license revocation, employment impacts, higher insurance rates, not to mention potential jail time. The good news is that DUIs are entirely preventable,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are partnering up for the 2021 “The Heat is On” enforcement periods. The Winter Blitz is designed to “crack down” on impaired drivers and prevent fatal crashes this winter.

The 2020 enforcement period recorded 6,157 DUI arrests and 203 suspected DUI fatalities on Colorado roads, according to CDOT.

The Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period will continue through Monday, Jan 25.