DENVER (KDVR) — After deputies in Douglas County pulled over an allegedly impaired driver, they discovered cocaine, methamphetamine, cash and a stolen gun.

On Dec. 20 at 3 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a sergeant stopped a vehicle for speeding near South Chambers at West Parker Road. Santos Martinez, 27, was identified as the driver. The sergeant said he appeared to be impaired.

DCSO traffic investigators responded to administer a field sobriety test. Martinez was arrested for driving under the influence.

Deputies then searched Martinez’s car and discovered several narcotics that were hidden in clothes, along with cash and a gun.

Deputies found:

111.5 grams of cocaine

49.5 grams of methamphetamine

$1,300 in cash

A firearm that was reported stolen out of a different jurisdiction

“This arrest highlights the coordinated effort between our patrol deputies, traffic unit, and investigators. This was great police work on all levels,” said DCSO Sheriff Weekly.

Along with the DUI, Martinez was also arrested for investigation of controlled substance distribution, weapons offenses and speeding.