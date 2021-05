LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Littleton homeowners got a surprise when a mother duck and her flock of ducklings went for a dip in their pool on Sunday.

🦆🆘 A rainy day seems like a weird time to talk about pool safety… but ducklings shouldn’t jump into pools they can’t get out of. Concerned neighbors in Littleton Southbridge called SMFR and the crew of Engine 15 became lifeguards. The ducklings are safe and dry with mom now! pic.twitter.com/wMRiUfTMEv — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 30, 2021 Courtesy: South Metro Fire Rescue

The ducklings might have had a good swim at first, but quickly became stranded in the pool.

Neighbors in Southbridge decided to call the local fire rescue crew. After building a make-shift ramp, the crew were able to scoop up the babies and reunite them with their mother outside of the pool.

Great job, South Metro Fire Rescue!