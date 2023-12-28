DENVER (KDVR) — At the beginning of the year, a new law aimed at reducing environmental waste goes into effect. Colorado is banning plastic bags and Styrofoam containers starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Plastic bag ban

A 10-cent plastic bag fee went into effect at the beginning of last year. This is essentially the next phase of that same law, that bans bags altogether.

Grocery stores and other shops can use up their supply of plastic bags until they run out, then they must abide by this new rule.

Overall, the goal is to discourage people from taking the single-use bag and instead reusing a bag.

The ban prohibits retail locations and restaurants from giving out plastic bags and moving to recyclable paper instead. A 10-cent fee would still apply to those paper bags.

Jack Buffington, a professor and the program director of Supply Chain Management at the University of Denver with a PhD in industrial marketing and supply chain, weighed in.

“From an environmental standpoint, the impact [of paper] is smaller. The whole purpose in Colorado is plastic bags they fly in the air and then they can end up in streams and then the plastic releases chemicals, which is bad for the rivers, estuaries and whatever. Whereas paper is more biodegradable and it’s less impactful to the environment,” said Buffington.

Stores like Walmart have already gotten rid of plastic bags in Denver.

Buffington said this new law is all about behavioral change.

“I think this law represents moral change and it’s an incremental change,” said Buffington. “If you think about going to a restaurant or going to a supermarket, you have 20 items that are in plastic containers single-use plastic containers and all you’re doing now is reducing the bag that you put them in so, you know from an environmental impact, it’s smaller, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

There is an exception with businesses only in Colorado with three or less locations.

Styrofoam Ban

Another part of this law bans restaurants from giving out Styrofoam containers for ready-to-eat food.

The law specifically targets “expanded polystyrene” containers.

Similar to the plastic bag ban, businesses can use up Styrofoam containers until they’re gone, but after that, they could face a fine for distributing them.

Buffington said Styrofoam was a huge lifeline for restaurants trying to survive through the pandemic, offering to-go food.

He wishes the law focused more on rewarding creative solutions instead of punishing them.

“The only way we can make them is not by using red lights, but by using green lights. If you think about like a lot of the new technologies, if there’s an incentive, somebody’s going to figure it out,” Buffington said. “So if we can incentivize people to find these solutions for plastic that are sustainable, then these problems will be solved and consumers will purchase them because it will impact them financially. “

Buffington said that a lot of larger environmental changes often only work in richer countries or for richer people. He says people will put their own financial well-being ahead of the environment every time. So until the sustainable solution is the same price as the original one, fewer people will choose that option.

“What we need to find are solutions that are both financial and environmental, because, even the United States, over 50 percent of people, if they have a big bill they can’t pay for it. So a lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck. It’s not probably the right thing to do to, to preach to people who are in these circumstances that this is the most important thing,” said Buffington. ”So I think the real big picture of solution is incentivizing entrepreneurs to find solutions that are the same price or close price, five or 10 cent difference and then people will make the right decision. The problem is a lot of these solutions are a lot more expensive to make a dramatic difference.”