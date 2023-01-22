Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Porter has not been formally charged. His next scheduled court appearance is in February.

DENVER (KDVR) — A University of Denver basketball player was arrested on investigation of vehicular homicide Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver’s University neighborhood.

Coban Porter, 21, was arrested early Sunday morning in connection to a crash that killed one person, the Denver Police Department confirmed.

Denver police responded to a crash that occurred at the intersection of South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m. Officers said two drivers were involved, one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

According to the probable cause statement, Porter was driving at an estimated speed of 50 mph on eastbound Buchtel Boulevard when he ran a red light at South University Boulevard. That is when Porter struck the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the driver of the victim’s vehicle died on scene and the passenger suffered serious bodily injury. The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to police, Porter had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Police also noticed he had a “BudLight” paper wristband on his wrist.

A blood sample was taken from Porter and the results are pending at this time.

FOX31 reached out to DU and was given this statement about the crash:

This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and our deepest sympathies are with those involved in the accident, their families, and friends. All the resources of our campus and broader community, including counseling services, are available to any DU community member in need of assistance 24/7. Information can be found on our website, or by calling the university Health & Counseling Center Front Desk at 303-871-2205. DU employees needing assistance can call 888-881-5462. University of Denver

Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter, Jr. According to court documents, Michael paid his brother’s $2,000 bail.

The Nuggets said Michael was not involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and FOX31 will bring you updates on this story as they become available.