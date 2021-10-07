DU issues alert for naked man near Gamma Phi Beta

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Denver DU

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver issued an all-clear after a man without clothes was seen near Gamma Phi Beta.

The initial alert was sent out around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday evening from DU Campus Safety.

“COMMUNITY BE ADVISED THERE IS A WHITE MALE NOT WEARING CLOTHES IN THE AREA OF GAMMA PHI BETA NEAR JOSEPHINE STAND BY FOR FURTHER INFORMATION,” shared DU Campus Safety.

DU said a short time later officers arrived in the area and the Denver Police Department was notified.

Around 8:40 p.m. DU issued an all-clear after officers checked the surrounding area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories