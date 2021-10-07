DU issues alert for naked man near Gamma Phi Beta

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver issued an all-clear after a man without clothes was seen near Gamma Phi Beta.

The initial alert was sent out around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday evening from DU Campus Safety.

“COMMUNITY BE ADVISED THERE IS A WHITE MALE NOT WEARING CLOTHES IN THE AREA OF GAMMA PHI BETA NEAR JOSEPHINE STAND BY FOR FURTHER INFORMATION,” shared DU Campus Safety.

DU said a short time later officers arrived in the area and the Denver Police Department was notified.

Around 8:40 p.m. DU issued an all-clear after officers checked the surrounding area.