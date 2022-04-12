DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday night, the state of Colorado officially celebrated the University of Denver’s hockey championship.

DU defeated Minnesota State on Saturday night, 5-1.

With booming music as a backdrop, the entire squad was brought out onto the ice and given a standing ovation inside Magness Arena.

“It’s like watching the Broncos win,” alum Chris Bandrowski said. “But, like, on a more micro level.”

Speeches followed from Gov. Jared Polis and Congresswoman Diana DeGette. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was last at the lectern with remarks, and then he took a cell phone selfie with the team.

“Especially when you graduate from here, you feel extra connected,” graduate Maria Bandrowski said.

DU has won nine national hockey titles, tying with the University of Michigan.

“It’s awesome,” Maria Bandrowski added. “It brings us so much joy, and seeing them win, it’s indescribable!”