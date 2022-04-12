DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver men’s hockey team is back in Denver and celebrating its ninth national championship in school history at Magness Arena on Tuesday.

The arena will be a packed house inside and out as the team’s win is honored by local officials and fans.

Ryan Barrow and Mike Benning scored less than three minutes apart to give Denver the lead and the Pioneers scored five goals in the third period to beat Minnesota State 5-1 on Saturday.

Michigan is the only other school with as many championships as DU.

“Denver hockey and the university has done a lot for me,” head coach David Carle said after the game. “That responsibility does not fall on me lightly. I owe a lot of what I have in my life to this place. This program is very special; it means the world to me.”

The event is free and open to all. Watch the speeches and celebrations on FOX31 NOW in the player above.