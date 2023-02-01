DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a University of Denver basketball player has been charged in a crash that killed a 42-year-old woman.

Coban Porter, 21, has been charged with four felony counts related to the crash, including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, vehicular homicide for reckless driving, vehicular assault while driving under the influence and vehicular assault for reckless driving.

The crash happened on Jan. 22 just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard.

According to the probable cause statement, Porter was driving at an estimated speed of 50 mph on eastbound Buchtel Boulevard when he ran a red light at South University Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle driven by Katharina Rothman.

Rothman, 42, was pronounced dead. A 47-year-old man who was a passenger in Rothman’s vehicle was seriously injured.

Porter’s next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and a DU athlete.