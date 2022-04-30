DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Sheriff Department hosted the Travis Manion Workout of the Day event on Saturday to honor 1st Lt. Travis Manion, a U.S. Marine killed in action on April 29, 2007.

The event honors Manion and all those who serve by challenging participants to complete a 400-meter run and 29 back squats seven times. Future servicemen and women from local recruitment and DSD deputies and recruits take on the challenge.

Below are pictures from DSD’s 2022 Travis Manion Workout of the Day challenge.

DSD Travis Manion 2022 Workout of the Day event held at Roslyn Training Center. Courtesy: DSD 4/30/22

Other features at the event included:

Denver Broncos Cheerleaders

Denver Sheriff Department recruiters

Denver Fire recruiters

Marine Corps recruiters

Fraternal Order of Police FOP Lodge 27

More information on the Travis Manion Workout of the Day challenge can be found on their website.