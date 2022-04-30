DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Sheriff Department hosted the Travis Manion Workout of the Day event on Saturday to honor 1st Lt. Travis Manion, a U.S. Marine killed in action on April 29, 2007.
The event honors Manion and all those who serve by challenging participants to complete a 400-meter run and 29 back squats seven times. Future servicemen and women from local recruitment and DSD deputies and recruits take on the challenge.
Below are pictures from DSD’s 2022 Travis Manion Workout of the Day challenge.
Other features at the event included:
- Denver Broncos Cheerleaders
- Denver Sheriff Department recruiters
- Denver Fire recruiters
- Marine Corps recruiters
- Fraternal Order of Police FOP Lodge 27
More information on the Travis Manion Workout of the Day challenge can be found on their website.