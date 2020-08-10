Dry microburst causes damage in Limon

LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) — A dry microburst caused damage in Limon early Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the dry microburst happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The airport in Limon recorded a 67 mile per hour wind gust and a temperature increase from 68 degrees to 82 degrees in a short amount of time.

Meteorologists say this was a heat burst which, is similar to a microburst.

A microburst is a column of sinking air (also called a downdraft) from a thunderstorm. Once the quickly sinking air hits the ground it spreads out and brings strong winds to surrounding areas. This is sometimes why we see wind damage from thunderstorms.

A heat burst forms when a storm begins to weaken and cool air sinks downward and compresses causing it to heat up. This column of sinking air reaches the ground as warm wind and raises temperatures several degrees in just a few minutes.

Extremely strong winds or maybe a microburst? The Limon Municipal Airport had several hangars damaged and one completely destroyed last night! Crazy #COwx. #windyLimon pic.twitter.com/UCk5JmgpDy — LimonPD (@LimonPD) August 10, 2020