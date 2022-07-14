DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Police arrested a United Ground Express employee after he crashed a transit van into an airfield gate while police say he was drunk.

Records obtained by the Problem Solvers show Eugene Reiher, 19, is facing charges for driving without a license and without insurance, driving under the influence, and careless driving for the June 23 incident at Denver International Airport.

The Problem Solvers could not reach Reiher for a comment.

A Denver Police officer reported that Reiher became combative and refused to participate in a voluntary field sobriety test after the crash, so police arrested Reiher and transported him to jail for a blood test.

According to police records, Reiher “blew the gate” at North Oakhill Street and Loading Dock Road, “causing damage to the Transit van he was driving and the gate he hit.”

Spokespeople for DIA described the gate as a place where vehicles enter and exit the airfield and not near any aircraft.

The responding officer described Reiher as having slurred, repetitive speech and bloodshot, watery eyes while he was swaying and staggering. The officer’s report indicated Reiher “had a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” on his breath.