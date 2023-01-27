ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A month-long investigation at an Adams County hotel led investigators to find more than $4,000 in cash, various amounts of drugs and a handgun.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Enforcement Team conducted a month-long investigation into the Primrose Hotel, located at 5450 North Federal Blvd., following an anonymous tip.

After looking into surveillance footage and doing several traffic stops in the area, deputies learned more information about the narcotics activity taking place.

According to ACSO, the team was able to execute two search warrants and subsequently arrest two suspects.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at the Primrose Hotel and found multiple deadly drugs. (Credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search, investigators found:

150 fentanyl pills

Various amounts of meth and cocaine

More than $4,800 in cash

Handgun with armor-piercing rounds

If you would like to report an incident or submit an anonymous top you can call the ACSO non-emergency line at 303-288-1535.