Drug trafficking operation busted: 8 pounds of Meth, 13,800 Fentanyl pills, 3,800 Xanax bars and more seized

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says a drug trafficking organization was busted last week.

A drug task force named TRIDENT, which is funded by federal, state, and local government agencies, and the Drug Enforcement Agency identified numerous people that were involved with the transportation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms during an investigation that started earlier this year.

Over the course of the investigation, TRIDENT/DEA seized the following:

Approximately 8.43 pounds of Methamphetamine

Approximately 13,846 Fentanyl pills

3,814 Xanax bars

Almost ¾ of a pound of cocaine

73.6 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

5.69 pounds of Marijuana

12 guns in which at least 2 were reported stolen

Over $45,000 in US currency

The sheriff’s office said the charges brought against those who were arrested range from firearm offences, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, which are felony charges.

Listed below are those that have been arrested and tied to this investigation:

Brittany N Ferpes, 38

Ruben Chavez III, 28

Christopher L Richter, 34

Tyrell T Portlock, 49 (already in custody)

Brittany J N Echeverria, 32

Garrett D Ford, 34 (multiple warrants)

Cody A Smith, 31 (already in custody)

The sheriff’s office said there are still aspects of this investigation that are ongoing. Anyone with information about drug trafficking activity in the area is encouraged to contact TRIDENT at 571-387-2435 or 970-945-0744.