DENVER (KDVR) — Inmates have been trying to get drugs into jails across Colorado through the mail, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

It’s a trend that Captain Matt Turner, who oversees the Weld County Jail, said jail staff have seen across the state. Inmates eat or suck on paper to get high.

WCSO said an inmate in the Weld County jail received mail in April that was soaked in unspecified drugs.

The inmate was scheduled to be transferred to the Department of Corrections and planned to sell the drug-soaked papers while in custody, according to WCSO.

WCSO said two people were arrested on Thursday.

Monica Moreno, 27, was arrested on suspicion of introducing contraband in the second degree, a class six felony, and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a schedule four/five controlled substance, a level four drug felony.

The inmate was charged with introducing contraband in the second degree, a class six felony, and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale (less than four grams) of a schedule four controlled substance, a level one drug misdemeanor.

Details on who was arrested and when were not specified by WCSO’s release.