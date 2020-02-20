Drug dealer sentenced after man dies of drug overdose

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A drug dealer has been sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail after a man was found deceased of a drug overdose in April 2019.

Leadville police found a series of texts between 50-year-old Shawn Brecka and 32-year-old Gregory Ulmen just hours before Ulman was found dead at his residence. The texts revealed that Brecka was selling Ulman heroin.

Toxicology reports for Ulman revealed morphine, codeine, oxycodone and alcohol in Ulmen’s system, which is consistent with a heroin overdose.

When Brecka was questioned by police, she admitted to using heroin as well as selling methamphetamine to others in order to fund her drug habit.

“Supplying illegal drugs to someone has consequences,” said Bruce Brown, 5th Judicial District Attorney. “Lives are damaged and relationships harmed by this lifestyle of buying and selling, and my office will do what it can to hold sellers responsible for the damage they cause,” he said.

In addition to serving 90 days in jail, with 45 days allowable on electronic home monitoring, Brecka also received four years probation, 120 hours of Useful Public Service and nearly $5000 in court costs and fees.

The court says that Brecka has engaged in extensive substance abuse treatment, which includes an in-patient program.