Drought to impact Colorado fall foliage timeline

DENVER (KDVR) — Fall is about one month away, but dry conditions in Colorado will likely mean fall foliage will come earlier this year.

The bulk of the fall foliage typically begins toward the middle part of September into the end of September, according to Dr. Dan West, an entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service.

West pointed out 94% of the state is either in a moderate or extreme drought.

West said the northern to northern-central Rockies are just slightly below the average precipitation. He said that area could see a close to average fall foliage in mid-September.

In southern Colorado, it’s a different story.

“When you start to move into the southern part of the state where we see more of the drought — you know, the extreme droughts and severe droughts that we’ve got down in the south part of the state — we can anticipate some of the fall foliage to turn a little bit early,” said West.

The following is a short list of roads and passes to check out once the Pinpoint Weather teams says it’s go time.

North:

Trail Ridge Road

Buffalo Pass

Rabbit Ears Pass

Central:

Guanaella Pass

Kenosha Pass

South:

Highway Of The Legends

Alpine Loop