DENVER (KDVR) — The drought is technically over in Denver, which is a huge improvement from January 1 when Denver was listed as in extreme drought.

As of March 24, the drought tracker listed Denver as being abnormally dry, which means the city is officially out of the drought.

Drought conditions have improved significantly across the state since January, according to the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Drought tracker on March 24

March is typically the snowiest month in Denver. Denver has received 13.1 inches of snowfall so far in March.

Drought tracker on Jan. 7

Since January, Denver has received 42.3 inches of snow, which is higher than the 25.8 inches normally seen over this time period.