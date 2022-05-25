JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As part of the effort to protect homes from wildfires, Jefferson County is doubling the days and expanding locations residents can drop off wildfire fuel.

It’s part of the county’s Sustainable Lands and Safer Homes program, also known as SLASH. Slash includes tree limbs, running and pine needles.

Jefferson County sites were open for drop-off 44 days last year, but that has doubled to 88 days in 2022. The new grant money will allow the county to open two permanent slash locations 200 days per year.

The first slash collection site opens for drop-offs on June 2 in Conifer. You can see the county’s entire schedule on the website.