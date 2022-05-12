DENVER (KDVR) — Drone technology is improving and cutting down on crash investigation time for the Colorado State Patrol.

For the past two years, 32 drones have been employed by CSP as part of its Vehicular Crimes Unit.

“By using the drones, we’re able to complete investigations a little faster. We don’t have to go out and map manually,” said Sgt. Thomas DeAntonio, a seven-year veteran.

DeAntonio said drones help in three ways: time, safety and reconstructing a crash scene. DeAntonio also said drones are cheaper to fly than, say, a helicopter.

“We’re able to get roads open faster, so it helps with the motoring public, as well, to get them back to normal traffic flow quicker,” DeAntonio said.