Driving I-70 this weekend? Have a backup plan ready, CDOT advises

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — State highway officials don’t anticipate any Interstate 70 closures this Fourth of July holiday weekend, but they say you should still be up-to-speed on alternate routes in case it happens.

Bob Wilson, a Colorado native, is statewide communications manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“As a little kid, I-70 wasn’t a problem,” he chuckles, recalling the drive into the Rocky Mountains.

Wilson said that Interstate 70 closures and a natural disaster or accident occurs, consider Highway 40 through Empire or Highway 50 down to Gunnison as alternate options.

When it comes to congestion, one factor may already reduce volume. CDOT is suspending construction and maintenance projects from midday Friday until Tuesday.

Additional information on I-70 west of Denver is available from CDOT here.