CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Starting Wednesday, drivers will be charged for using the express lanes on Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock.

The express lanes opened in November 2022 after extensive construction in the I-25 Gap project area. Since then, tolls have been waived while the Colorado Department of Transportation rolled out its tolling system along the 18-mile stretch.

“We understand that folks may have been driving down there for free and maybe not at the legally advisable speed, but that’s got to come to an end,” CDOT spokesperson Tim Hoover said.

According to Hoover, express lane drivers will get a bill in the mail for about $1.50 to $3.75. The rate changes according to the time of day. During periods of heavier traffic, tolls will be more expensive.

CDOT says switchable transponders and toll stickers can save drivers about 40% on the cost of tolls. Drivers using a transponder in the I-25 Gap area can expect to pay between 70 cents and $2 per trip.

I-25 Gap Project Express Lane

Who can use I-25 express lanes for free?

The transponder can also score drivers a free trip depending on how many passengers they have with them.

“If you’ve got two or more people with you — so a driver plus two — you can use the HOV function for free, so very handy when you’re trying to get kids to soccer practice,” Hoover said.

Motorcycles and commercial transit vehicles can also use the express lanes for free. Vehicles with four or more axles will be charged a $25 surcharge.

Drivers caught crossing the solid white line to enter or exit express lanes outside of designated entrance and exit points will face a $75 fine.

“You can drive in the general purpose lanes for free — you do not have to pay. Now, you may have to have a longer trip,” Hoover said.

CDOT estimates anyone traveling in the express lane will cut down their commute by 20-50%.

“We would just remind you that it is an express lane, OK. The ‘express’ part does not mean drive as fast as you want,” Hoover said. “It just means fewer stops. It does not mean put the pedal to the floor. The speed limits still apply.”