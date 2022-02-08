Drivers urged to slow down near Aurora school zones

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol reports show Jefferson, El Paso and Adams counties top the list when it comes to school zone crashes. Traffic accidents are three times more likely during school pick-up and drop-off hours.

Parents near an Aurora elementary school tell the Problem Solvers there is growing concern about speeding drivers on Florence Street, which sits between 16th and 17th streets.

“They absolutely speed through here,” Christina Jowers, a mother of four, told FOX31. “You would not think there is a school here. They do 40, 50 miles an hour.”

Jowers says she has also seen drivers going the wrong way in front of Crawford Elementary School.

“You would think people would have enough common sense to read the sign,” she said.

Fines double when speeding near school zones, during posted hours. Parents in Aurora can report speeding drivers to the city.

Using a radar gun, the Problem Solvers clocked drivers traveling through the school zone going as fast as 12 miles over the 30 mph speed limit.

The Aurora Police Department told FOX31 that officers are constantly patrolling the area near the school and when officers see a traffic violation, they will typically enforce it.

APD issued a statement saying, “We recommend all drivers obey the posted speed limit signs near all school zones and drive with extra due regard for the safety of all the students and staff.”