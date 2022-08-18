DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver will launch an awareness campaign as more than 90,000 students prepare to head back to school next week.

Many of the school district’s more than 200 schools are located near busy intersections. It is a concern for Cierra Woodward, a mother of four.

“What if a kid is walking, they hit that kid and then they hit the bus?” she said.

Schools like Dora Moore, near Ninth Avenue and Corona Street, and the Downtown Denver Expeditionary School, are near bustling streets, which can be especially dangerous during morning rush hour. Others are located near streets like Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway.

How to drive safely around schools

Denver Police Department spokesperson Kurt Barnes said drivers should watch for students who may enter the street.

“They’re excited to see their friends and they may not be paying attention,” he said.

During the last school year, the FOX31 Problem Solvers clocked drivers speeding through school zones with marked limits.

“Maybe we could get hurt if this keeps on happening,” Woodward’s son, Dae’veon, told FOX31.

Barnes reminds drivers that it is important to understand the law, because so much is at stake.

“Once a school bus extends their arm, their stop arm, that is a mandatory stop. There is no passing that. Also, specific school zones have either flashing lights or they just have advisory signs indicating that the speed limit has been reduced down to a lower speed,” he said.



