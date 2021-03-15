Drivers spend hours sheltering from storm in Walmart parking lot

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The historic snowstorm that moved through Colorado this weekend left many drivers stranded overnight in Aurora on Sunday.

Several drivers were forced into a Walmart parking lot after Interstate 70 was shutdown at Tower Road.

Jerome Stokes spent more than 12 hours in his Volvo station wagon.

“I don’t know the roads too well. I don’t know how people drive out here. So I’m just going to park out here and sit it out. That was the safest thing for me to do,” said Stokes.

Eighteen wheelers, even those with chains, were having a hard time getting back on the road. Milo Cabrera spent hours trying to free his cab and chained tires.

“Since last night, I have been stuck right here. It’s very, very horrible,” said Cabrera.

Kellise Thomas was walking in the Walmart parking lot. She had taken an Uber to her job at a nearby Wendy’s only to find out it wouldn’t be opening until hours later.

Wearing only a sweater, the young woman was trying to find a place to stay warm.

“I’m going to try and see if I can go inside Walmart if they are open,” Thomas said.

Many of the people frustrated to be stuck, but thankful they were safe.