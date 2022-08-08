DENVER (KDVR) — Drivers on Sunday night had to act swiftly as heavy rain pummeled the metro area, causing flash floods on some roadways. One of those roadways was a portion of Interstate 70.

“Once I got to the overpass I realized it was flooded. People were stopped at first but trucks started going through,” said Max Kaspar, who was driving on I-70 Sunday.

The Pinpoint Weather team said nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in 30 minutes.

Kaspar said there was really no place for him to turn around when he approached the flood waters, so he decided to drive through. He said his van made it but dozens of other cars did not.

“I went around the traffic and drove through like 3 or 4 feet of water,” Kaspar said.

Felix Espinoza, who was also driving on Sunday night, said the rain came down heavy and quick. He said he and his brother were going by an underpass at 38th and Blake streets when they saw a family stranded and sitting on top of their car.

Espinoza said right away, they started going into the water to help.

“We started taking everything out of our pockets and the firefighters pulled up,” Espinoza said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the Colorado Department of Transportation to ask about people who still have cars stuck. CDOT said call them if you need help and they can point you in the right direction.

