DENVER (KDVR) — A pothole on Interstate 70 may have damaged multiple cars Wednesday night.

One Denver man said he hit a pothole in the eastbound lane of I-70 on the Kipling Street overpass. He said it shredded a tire and bent a rim, and it will cost him hundreds of dollars out of pocket to fix.

It’s not the first time drivers had to deal with pothole problems in this same area. In September, crews had to close lanes to repair a large hole.

The Colorado Department of Transportation told FOX31 they received a call Thursday morning about the pothole, and crews have since repaired it.

“The recent wide fluctuations in temperatures trigger a freeze-thaw cycle, which can cause pavement damage in addition to the ongoing wear and tear from heavy traffic volumes,” according to CDOT.

At tire shop, ‘My best customer is the highway’

Joshua Newberry oversees operations at Big O Tires on Pecos Street. He has seen the problem firsthand.

“Including front end parts being damaged and broken,” he said. “Control arms being bent, struts being bent, wheels being bent and all these things for sure add up to be a whole lot of money.”

Newberry said repairs can range from $130 to $3,000.

“I usually say my best customer is the highway, because I get a lot of business from there,” he said.

He sees about three customers a week who need repairs because of the rough patches in the road.

“Colorado, it’s a matter of time before you get a pothole,” he said.

He wants people to be vigilant, because it can also become a safety hazard.

“There’s potholes all over the place but definitely on the highways. It’s definitely a concern because the speed that you’re driving,” Newberry said. “It can become a danger.”

CDOT said there is a claims process for anyone who thinks the state is responsible for the damage. Drivers can submit a claim through the Colorado State Office of Risk Management.