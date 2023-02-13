DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are rising in the centennial state and dropping nationally. In fact, the national average is 58 cents lower per gallon than in our state.
The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.99. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.41, according to AAA.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.994
|$4.340
|$4.649
|$4.800
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.988
|$4.335
|$4.644
|$4.805
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.927
|$4.270
|$4.583
|$4.797
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.249
|$3.575
|$3.860
|$4.355
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.337
|$3.665
|$3.955
|$3.561
The average price for a gallon of fuel in Colorado is seven cents higher than it was one week ago.
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- Costco– Sheridan: $3.76
- QuickTrip– Bennett: $3.84
- Circle K– Westminster: $4.02
- Love’s Travel Stop– Bennett: $4.04
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $4.07
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $4.07
- Costco– Arvada: $4.09
- Costco– Aurora (Havana Street): $4.09
- Sam’s Club– Arvada: $4.09
- Sam’s Club– Thornton: $4.09
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.76.