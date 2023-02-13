DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are rising in the centennial state and dropping nationally. In fact, the national average is 58 cents lower per gallon than in our state.

The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.99. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.41, according to AAA.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.994$4.340$4.649$4.800
Yesterday Avg.$3.988$4.335$4.644$4.805
Week Ago Avg.$3.927$4.270$4.583$4.797
Month Ago Avg.$3.249$3.575$3.860$4.355
Year Ago Avg.$3.337$3.665$3.955$3.561
AAA gas prices on Feb. 13, 2023

The average price for a gallon of fuel in Colorado is seven cents higher than it was one week ago.

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.76.