DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are rising in the centennial state and dropping nationally. In fact, the national average is 58 cents lower per gallon than in our state.

The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.99. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.41, according to AAA.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.994 $4.340 $4.649 $4.800 Yesterday Avg. $3.988 $4.335 $4.644 $4.805 Week Ago Avg. $3.927 $4.270 $4.583 $4.797 Month Ago Avg. $3.249 $3.575 $3.860 $4.355 Year Ago Avg. $3.337 $3.665 $3.955 $3.561 AAA gas prices on Feb. 13, 2023

The average price for a gallon of fuel in Colorado is seven cents higher than it was one week ago.

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.76.