WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department said its investigation determined the driver in a deadly hit-and-run was unaware they had hit someone.

The incident happened on Sept. 29 when 56-year-old Carmen Cennamo fell off the sidewalk and onto the street around 41st Avenue and Kipling Street, police said. Cennamo was hit by a passing vehicle in which the driver didn’t stop after the collision.

Investigators discovered the vehicle that hit Cennamo through surveillance video from the area and located the driver.

“Through video evidence, our traffic team was able to identify the car and then eventually the person driving it. Our investigation into the driver’s and passenger’s accounts of what happened revealed they were both unaware someone had been struck,” WRPD said on its Facebook page.

The department said it has submitted the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review and that office will determine whether charges will be filed.