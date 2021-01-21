Driver who caused deadly crash while high on meth sentenced to 12 years in prison

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A 28-year-old woman with a history of drunk driving convictions has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of killing a woman in a car crash while using methamphetamine.

Cayla Lynn Cushman was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Jan. 14 for the death of 60-year-old Alice Yuan, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Alice Yuan. Photo credit: The Yuan family

Yuan, a mother of four, was driving home from her 10-hour restaurant shift on Feb. 16, 2020. Cushman, who was driving 70 mph and was high on meth, crossed the center line South Platte Canyon Road in Columbine Valley and hit Yuan’s car.

Yuan died at the scene.

“Whether you had a gun and killed someone or drove your car drunk and killed someone, a family is destroyed. The devastation you brought is overwhelming,” said Arapahoe County District Court Judge Darren Vahle. “You had no right to drive, you had been using an illegal substance, yet you got behind the wheel, and that caused a death. … It was your choices and your decisions.”

Cushman pleaded guilty last September to vehicular homicide DUI in Yuan’s death. She has two previous drunk driving convictions.

Other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

“My family lost a mom, a wife, a daughter, a sister, an aunt and a grandmother to six grandchildren,” said one daughter who appeared in the courtroom in person. “She only stood 5 feet tall, yet she carried so much on her shoulders and did all this with a smile and a laugh.”