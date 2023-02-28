This photo is of the actual pickup truck wanted in the hit-and-run on South Federal Boulevard. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for a driver and vehicle that are wanted in connection to a serious hit-and-run in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called to a hit-and-run on Feb. 27 at 7:42 p.m. The crash happened at South Federal Boulevard and West Florida Avenue in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.

DPD said the unknown driver was traveling northbound when they allegedly struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The suspected vehicle was described as a lowered black pickup truck with a Colorado license plate. The truck may have minor damage to the undercarriage.

This photo is of the actual pickup truck wanted in the hit-and-run on South Federal Boulevard. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DPD said the driver fled the scene without checking on the pedestrian and continued northbound on South Federal Boulevard. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.